Court grants Bugaje leave to appeal N1bn defamation suit

The Federal Capital Territory High Court has granted the former rector of Federal Polytechnic, Kaduna, Professor Idris Bugaje, a leave for an appeal against a preliminary ruling in a N1 billion defamation suit.

The suit was brought against Bugaje by a staff in the Budget Office of the Federation.

The defendants in the suits marked, FCT/HCT/CV/54/54/2021are Professor Idris Bugaje; Rector of Kaduna polytechnic; and Kaduna polytechnic while Mrs. Bilkisu Sanusi is the plaintiff.

But at the resumed hearing Monday, Justice Hamza Mu’azu granted the application by Professor Bugaje’s counsel for extension of time.

The move was to enable his legal team file their defense and a leave to appeal against the earlier ruling delivered by the court.

This medium reports that Justice Mu’azu had on September, 28, 2021, described as lacking in merit the preliminary objection brought by defendants’ counsel where he was challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit.

“I hold that the preliminary objection is misconceived and lacking in merit and accordingly fails and it is hereby dismissed.”

Mrs. Sannusi, a polytechnic expenditure officer in the Budget Office of the Federation, had sued the school’s authorities over what she described as their alleged defamatory publication against her.

She sued a former rector of the institution, Idris Bugaje, the incumbent rector, and the institution itself, as the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants, respectively, accusing them of damaging her image before right-thinking members of the society through their publication.

She is claimed that the defendants maliciously described her as “incompetent and corrupt” in a publication dated April 15, 2019, but which was “only dispatched on June 26, 2020.”

She added in her statement of claim filed in her suit that the publication was circulated as “vendetta” against her.

She said they circulated the publication after “they were fingered in the corrupt practices complaint” which she claimed to have lodged against them and some of her colleagues (in the Budget Office) “who conspired with them to manipulate the personnel budget of the Kaduna Polytechnic for the year 2020.”