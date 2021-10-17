Court grants Police order to arrest, detain businesswoman over alleged N250m fraud

Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo of the federal high court in Abuja has granted the request of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba Usman to arrest and detain a Lagos business woman, Mrs Min Ling for 90 days.

The Judge granted the arrest and detention request while delivering ruling in an ex-parte application filed by the Inspector General of Police .

Justice Ekwo ordered that the woman alleged to have duped two London-based businessmen to the tune of about N250m be kept in police custody upon her arrest pending completion of investigation into the complaints of fraud against her.

The 90 days detention is to commence counting from the day of her arrest in any part of Nigeria or abroad.

In an affidavit evidence in support of the ex-parte motion, the police chief claimed to have received a petition from a Lagos based Spirit Law Firm on behalf of two London based business men, Demein Oluwagbemi and Ogunleye Temitope complaining that they have been defrauded to the tune of about N250m.

The petition indicated that the two London business men are Crypto currency traders dealing in Bitcoin transactions with the wanted woman as their agent in Nigeria.

The affidavit further alleged that the woman after defrauding them to the huge amount relocated from her Ikeja known address and also changed her telephone number to cut her victims off from having access or contact to her.

Police authorities claimed that preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had escaped to unknown destination alongside others involved in the alleged fraud.

After scrutinizing the affidavit, Justice Ekwo granted an order in favour of the IGP to go after the suspect for her arrest and detention for 90 days only.