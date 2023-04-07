Court irants interim injunction allowing Murtala Ajaka participate in APC Primary

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, under the Abuja Judicial Division, has granted an interim injunction restraining the All Progressives Congress (APC) from acting on the purported suspension of a governorship aspirant of the party in Kogi state, Hon. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka.

The presiding judge, Justice H. Muazu, Thursday, granted the prayers of Murtala’s counsels, S.E. Aruwa (SAN), E. Omage and D.E. Akori seeking to restrain APC from excluding the governorship aspirant from participating in the Kogi state primary election pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

The court granted an order of interim injunction restraining the party either by itself, agents, privies, staff and representative from acting upon or giving effect to the purported suspension of the Claimant/Applicant as a member of the Respondent’s by the Ajaka Ward Executive Committee of the defendant-respondent of Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area, Kogi State contained in the letter dated 20″ March 2023.

The order also directed that the Claimant (Ajaka) should not be excluded or refused from participating in the Defendant/Respondent’s Kogi State Primary election slated to hold on 10″ April 2023 or such other date as may be fixed by the Defendant/Respondent pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice filed in this Suit.

The matter was adjourned till April 17 for hearing of motion on notice.

It will be recalled that the APC Ward executive of Ajaka ward of Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area, Kogi State last week announced the suspension of Hon. Muritala Yakubu Ajaka via a letter to the state executive of the party dated20th of March 2023.

