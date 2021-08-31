Court jails 10 internet fraudsters in Abuja



The Abuja Zonal Command of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, arraigned and secured the conviction and sentencing of 10 internet fraudsters to various prison terms.



The EFCC Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a press statement in Abuja, named the convicts as: Ulukpo Victor Obokparo; Osondu Stanley; Habib Iko-Ojo; Precious Ani; Emmanuel Philip Ikpan; Umar Farouk Mohammed; Israel Kue; Kingsley Mathew; Ibrahim Oyolade; and Taiwo Samuel.



He said they were prosecuted before Justice Hamza Mu’azu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, for offences bordering on cheating, misrepresentation, romance scam, obtaining by false pretenses and defrauding foreigners via internet and they pleaded guilty to the respective charges.



The Spokesperson disclosed that, “Following their guilty pleas, Justice Mu’azu sentenced them to prison terms, ranging between three to six months, with option of fine of N20, 000 to N100,000.

“In addition, the Court ordered the forfeiture of proceeds and instrumentalities used in committing the crimes to the federal government.”

