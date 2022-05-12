Court jails 2 internet fraudsters in Calabar 

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River state, has convicted and sentenced two internet fraudsters to various terms of imprisonment for impersonation.

A statement by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said the convicts, Atsuwe Emmanuel Terver and Onguntubor Victor Roland, were jailed, Wednesday, after pleading guilty to one-count separate charges bordering on impersonation, upon their arraignment by the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

One of the charge reads: “That you, Atsuwe Emmanuel Terver (a.k.a Benjones, Rony, Dieter Kranz, Andrew Mercer, Ben Arezki, Jerry Hierro), “M” sometime in 2022 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did fraudulently impersonate one Ben Jones to unsuspecting victims, with intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (iv) of the same Act”.

They pleaded “guilty” to the charges when it was read to them.

In view of their pleas, EFCC counsel, S. R. Akinrinlade, prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly. However, defence counsel, Koko Essien and Udeme Tom prayed the court for leniency.

Justice Ojukwu convicted and sentenced Terver and Roland to six months’ imprisonment each, with an option of fine of N600, 000.00.

The court also ordered that they forfeit all instruments used in committing the crime, while Roland was ordered to restitute the sum of $350 to his victim, through the EFCC.

The convicts’ journey to jail started when the Commission received an intelligence report over their online criminal activities. They specialised in impersonating foreign nationals and defrauding their victims under that guise.

