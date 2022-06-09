Court jails 22 for cybercrime in Enugu 

The Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Tuesday secured the conviction of 22 internet fraudster before Justices I.M Buba and F.O.G Ogunbanjo both of the Federal High Court sitting in Enugu on charges bordering on forgery, impersonation and obtaining money from unsuspecting foreign nationals under false pretences.

Spokesman of the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, in a press statement said 15 of the defendants were convicted by Justice Buba, having pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against them.

The defendants are Kingsley Ebuka Itodo, Chima Charles Eheboro, Onyebuilo Nicholas Chinagolum, Uzor Ifeanyi Paul, Obilor Paul, Ozioma, Onyenamaya Tochukwu Saviour, Christian Mahakwe Okwukwedinachukwu, Omawuke Wisdon Solom, Chinua Ozoeze, Uzochukwu Chidubem Patrick, Mbanusi Newton, Mmadu Bright Ezenwa, Ezinwa Collins, Okeimute Godwin, Patrick Uche and Franklin Chimaobi.

The charge against one of them, Eheboro, reads, “that you Chima Charles Eheboro sometime in May, 2022 in Enugu , Enugu State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court impersonated by presenting yourself as Oliver George, a professional Bitcoin broker based in Houston, to unsuspecting victims ,on your WhatsApp Account with intent to obtain money by false pretence thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(3) (a) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition .Prevention, etc) Act,2015 and punishable under Section 22 (4) of the same Act.”

The convicts all pleaded guilty to the charges when they were read to them.

Justice Buba convicted and sentenced them to one (1) year imprisonment with an option of One Million Naira fine each. They are also to forfeit their mobile phones to the Federal Government.

In the same vein, Justice Ogunbanjo on Tuesday June 7, 2022 convicted and sentenced seven other internet fraudsters: Ovu Chimezie, Tochukwu James Igbonekwu, Ezeoke Caleb Chimelue, Osinachi Nicholas Ume, Festus Oseh, Chinedu James Nwosu and Nelson Chisom Ebere, to 1 year imprisonment with an option of One Million Naira fine and three months community service.

