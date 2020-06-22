Court jails Borno director for obstruction of Justice

Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Monday, convicted and sentenced an assistant director in Borno state Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources Usman Abaji to six months imprisonment for obstruction of justice.

A press statement by the EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, in Abuja, said the convict was prosecuted by the Maiduguri Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on one-count charge of wilful obstruction of the Commission to exercise its powers to investigate and prosecute in a matter involving one Ibrahim Goni Bama, contrary to Section 38 (2) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (establishment) Act.

He the commission arrested the said Bama based on investigations that linked him with financial crimes but had to release him on administrative bail to Abaji, who stood as a surety for him.

According to the spokesperson, “Upon realising that Bama has absconded the commission alerted Abaji, his surety, who failed to produce him despite the ample time given him to do so.”

He said the accused having pleaded guilty to the charge, the Prosecution Counsel, Benjamin Manji, prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant.

In his ruling, Justice Kumaliya found Abaji guilty as charged and sentenced him to six month imprisonment with N600,000 option of fine.