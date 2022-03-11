Court ruling: Igariwey being used by PDP to displace Umahi – Ezeali 

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Business Development, Chief Oluchukwu Ukie Ezeali, has tackled member representing Afikpo North/South Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Iduma Igariwey Enwo, over what he described as blackmail and personal attacks on the Ebonyi state Governor, Engr David Nweze Umahi.

Recall that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court had on Tuesday sacked Umahi, his Deputy, Barrister Kelechi Igwe and 16 members of the state House of Assembly following their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2020.

In the ruling, Justice Ekwo had told the PDP to nominate names for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to replace both Umahi and Igwe, which the opposition party complied with immediately by nominating Igariwey and Fred Udeogu as Governor and Deputy, respectively.

As a follow up, Igariwey addressed the media on Thursday, urging Umahi to vacate office for him to take over, using the same breath to detail what he described as Umahi’s atrocities against the people of Ebonyi State.

However, in a statement on Friday, the Ebonyi State commissioner said that Igariwey is just being used as a pawn by the PDP in a game of chess, but that the governor will not vacate his seat for any reason, even as warned Igariwey, the PDP and their cohorts from distracting Umahi with baseless claims and wild goose chase.

He said: “The Governorship nominee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Iduma Igariwey, convened a Media briefing yesterday, where he struggled to convince the press and the reading public why Umahi must vacate the seat of Governor of Ebonyi State and surrender his legitimate mandate to him.

“In his argument as a lawyer, who understands that you do not legislate moral issues, he went into a tirade of blackmail and tried to incite the press and other members of the bench against Governor Umahi for an utterance the Governor has since apologized for and has made amends, as acknowledged by the NBA Chairman, Mr Olumide Akpata.

“The conspiracy against Governor Umahi’s Presidential ambition and by extension the gang-up against Igbo candidates in the 2023 Presidential election is not lost on political observers and the people of Nigeria, where all manner of campaigns of calumny and maliciousness have been thrown into the contest.

“Mr Igariwey, who is just a pawn in this game of chess, understands that what is at stake is not the Governorship of Ebonyi State, but the Presidency of Nigeria. So, while he continues his wild goose chase, he must prepare to offer some explanations to the Igbo people when the time comes.

“Just a few days after a cross-section of Nigerian people endorsed the candidacy of Governor David Umahi in the run up to the 2023 Presidential election, the hawks came hovering. No Governor in the history of Nigeria has ever been sacked from office for defecting from one party to the other while in office.

“There are numerous legal references to that and the consistency of those rulings cannot be disregarded just to bring down Governor Umahi. It will be the greatest subversion of justice in the history of Nigeria and we will only watch and wait for the judiciary to restore the hope of the common man in the constitution of the land.

“The people of Ebonyi State that endorsed the Governor’s decision to defect from the PDP to the APC in November 2020 have rallied around Engr David Umahi and have continued to stand guard to see how their mandate will be stolen in broad daylight. A Governor that has worked extremely hard to restore the dignity of every Ebonyi man and moman in the Nigerian polity will not be sacrificed to fester the nests of those that have held Nigeria down for decades.

“We say a loud No and we insist that Governor Umahi will continue in office, because the constitution of Nigeria gives him the right to and the people of Ebonyi State gave him their mandate, not the PDP. We will never yield to any distraction. Umahi remains our Governor.”