Court judgements: Don’t swear in Area Council Chairmen, councilors, lawyer tells FCT minister

An Abuja based legal practitioner, Kalu Agu, Esq, has urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Mohammed Musa Bello, to resist the temptation of swearing in the newly elected chairmen and councilors of the six area councils on Tuesday.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Sunday, Agu, who is representing chairmen of the six area councils, hinged his argument on two alleged contradicting court judgements, saying the judgements are misleading and booby traps to implicate the minister.

He revealed that he will appeal against the contradictory court judgements, urging the minister not to obey the recent FCT High Court judgement that nullified a one year tenure elongation earlier granted the chairmen.

Recall that the FCT High Court sitting in Kubwa district, headed by Justice Mohammed Ibrahim, 9th June, set aside the judgement given in favour of tenure elongation for the chairmen and councilors of the six area councils elected in 2019 for a three-year tenure.

The court also ordered the FCT minister to immediately swear-in the chairmen and councilors of the six area councils.

“What we have on ground are two contradictory court judgements. In the first judgement, the sole defendant was the FCT minister, while the second judgement had the PDP Chairman-elect and others, who were joined without any document to show they had applied to the court to be joined. Also, the claimants are faceless people. Some people just gathered somewhere and came up with names for a lawsuit.

“As far as the FCT minister wants to rely on the court order to swear-in the new chairmen and councillors, I call on him to tread with caution and wait for proper legal interpretations on the matter. For instance, in the suit, the parties in the judgement which extended the tenure of the outgoing chairmen and councillors are different from the parties that are on ruling that set aside the judgement. So, the minister should stay action on the inauguration, pending when the matter is properly investigated, because it will be dangerous to go ahead and swear-in the new chairmen and councillors when the matter is still in court,” he said.

