Court nullifies Ganduje’s ward congress, affirms Shekarau’s faction in Kano

The ward congresses of All Progressives Congress (APC) conducted by the faction of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, was Tuesday voided by a Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama, in Abuja.

“The congress conducted by the faction led by former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau and lawmaker, Sha’aban Sharadaas, is the authentic exercise”, Justice Hamzat Muazu declared.

By the pronouncement, the structure of the APC in Kano state may have been handed to Shekarau and Sharadaas.

Kano APC, it will be recalled, conducted its own elections on July 31, 2021, and unanimously elected the 13,068 ward executive members across the 484 wards with all its candidates unopposed across the 44 local councils.

But rejecting the option of consensus, an APC member alleged that the party had denied members willing to contest in the ward congress opportunity to do so.

Consequently, a parallel congress was conducted and the report was submitted to the APC leadership in Abuja.

Thereafter, the faction loyal to both Sharadaas and Shekarau equally approached the Court challenging the authenticity of Ganduje’s exercise.

In his arguments, their lawyer, Nureni Jimoh, alleged that the Ganduje faction did not conduct any election, saying they merely wrote a result under the guise of ‘consensus candidacy’.

They sought four reliefs among which are voiding and or setting aside any other list of any other report/ directives given by the defendants among others.

In his verdict, Justice Muazu held that the consensus committee report by Ganduje was invalid.

The court held further that Shekarau’s faction was authentic, having conducted elections and produced results.

