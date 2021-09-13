Court of Appeal marks maiden legal year celebration

Activities marking the maiden Legal Year celebration for 2021 holds today at the Court of Appeal headquarters, Abuja.

The annual activity is to commemorate and usher in new legal year and activities in the judicial parlance.

Earlier, a Juma’at prayer and special church service which was attended by the president, Hon Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, was organised Friday and Sunday respectively, to offer prayers for the court and Nigerian judiciary.

Also, as part of the week long programme, the president would preside over a special court sitting Thursday.

Information made available to Blueprint stated that the session is aimed at decongesting the court.