Court of Appeal turns back Lawyers over new rules





The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has turned back more than five lawyers for not appearing before it with a copy of the new rules of the Court.

President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensen, who led a three-man panel of Justices during a special sitting last week, declined to entertain their cases and directed them to liase with the Registrar of the court to pick new hearing dates.

She maintained that no legal practitioner would be allowed to appear before the court without a copy of the new rules obtained from the Court of Appeal.

She noted further that it would not be possible to practice law without the Rules of Court.

The court of Appeal had last year unveiled new rules for the court, a Protocol for efficient dispensation of justice.