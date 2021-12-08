Court of Appeal unveils new rules, delivers 528 judgments in 2020/21





The court of appeal on Tuesday unveiled new rules for the court, a Protocol for efficient dispensation of justice.

Launching the court of Appeal Rules 2021 at the Justice 2nd Working Retreat/ Annual Conference, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, described the initiatives as an appropriate instrument that would help in discharging justice efficiently in the country.

In the same vein, the court has delivered a total of 528 judgments out of which 16.97 per cent were delivered via zoom online platform in 2020-2021.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mustapha who hailed the judiciary for fulfilling its mandate assured that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has promised to leave a lasting legacy in the judiciary.

He then praised the judiciary for playing it’s constitutional roles effectively, saying the arm of government has enhanced the country’s democratic growth despite challenges.

Also speaking, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensen, urged practicing lawyers in the country to get acquainted with the new rules.

Dongban who hinted that a special court sitting was held by justices earlier, added that there would also be an unveiling of the court magazine christened; ‘The Penultimate’.

She said, “The conference has traditionally been a convocation of brother justices where we meet to identify common challenges and proffer solutions.”

The administration of justice according to Mensen remains the primary focus of the court, hailing justices of the court for working incredibly to improve justice delivery.

Mensen added; “We have delivered a total of 528 judgments, disposed off 5669 Appeals and 10,798 Motions as at the end of November 2021.”

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, who doubles as the Guest of Honour at the unveiling ceremony, charged the federal government and other stakeholders to play their roles to help progress the court.

“The work is serious and tasking but the court still find time to rid itself of workload with judges working tirelessly in achieving that. So, whenever we want to elevate justices, we move them from the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court to fortify our ranks,” Muhammad stated further.