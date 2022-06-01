Court orders arrest of lawyer charged for domestic violence, schedules arraignment date

An Abuja High Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of an Abuja based lawyer, Mr. Nzedebe Chinonso Paul, to compel him to stand trial for allegedly viciously assaulting his estranged wife, Mrs Roseline Nwogo Nzedebe, by using a plier to cut her ears.

The trial Judge, Njideka Nwosu Iheme, issued the warrant for Mr. Nzedebe’s arrest following his failure for the umpteenth time to appear for his arraignment and upon a request made by Police prosecutor, Barrister Fidelis Ogbobe.

In persuading the judge to grant the warrant for the lawyer’s arrest, Barrister Ogbobe submitted that since on several occasions service had been effected on the accused person without him showing any respect for the court or willingness to appear for his arraignment, he was invoking the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) to apply for a warrant for his arrest.

“My lord, Sections: 113 and 114 of ACJA confer power on the court to compel the appearance of a defendant or suspect of crime. We plead passionately for an arrest warrant to be issued against him,” he said.

Ruling on the application, Justice Iheme noted that “hearing notices have been issued severally on the accused and the registrar of court placed a phone call to him, but he has refused to appear. Relying on Sections 113 and 114 of ACJA, I therefore grant the application and order that a a warrant for his arrest be issued on him.”

Accordingly, she adjourned till 16th day of June 2022 for the police to bring Mr. Nzedebe for arraignment.

The survivor, Mrs Rosaline Nwogo Nzedebe was in court with her counsel, Mrs. Uzoma Aneto, who held a watching brief.

Following a vicious physical assault on his wife, the Nigerian Police preferred a – 6 count charge at the Abuja High Court against Mr. Nzedebe bordering on physical, emotional, verbal and psychological abuse.

In charge No: CR/104/2022 between the Commissioner of Police and Mr. Nzedebe Chinonso Paul, he was charged under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act 2015.

