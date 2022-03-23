Court orders housewife to sweep school premises for six months 

A Magistrate’s Court in Ota, Ogun, Wednesday, ordered a 40-year-old housewife, Biola Joshua, to sweep Iju-Ebiye High School premises for six months for invading her son’s school with thugs.

The police charged Mrs Joshua with conspiracy, assault and breach of peace.

Delivering a ruling, Magistrate Shotunde Shotayo, ordered the convict to sweep the school from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. every day.

He also directed that the school should open a log book for the convict where her daily activities would be recorded for the six months.

Shotayo gave Mrs Joshua an option to pay a N30,000 fine to be given to the principal and the teacher.

He held that the prosecution has proven its case beyond reasonable doubts that Mrs Joshua was guilty of the charge preferred against her.

The convict, whose address was not provided, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Cynthia Ejezie, told the court that the convict, her son and others at large, committed the offence on March 11, 2021, at about 2 p.m. at Iju-Ebiye High School in Ota.

NAN