Court orders IBEDC to pay consumer N2m over estimated billing

An Oyo state High Court sitting in Ibadan has directed the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company PLC, (IBEDC), to pay the sum of N2 million general damages to Mr. Ekun Lateef Ayinde over violation of guiding rules of electricity estimated billing, issued on him through arbitrary estimated billings.

In his judgment, Justice Ezekiel Oyeyemi Ajayi held that IBDEC wrongly issued an estimated billing on the claimant for the month of September, 2018 in the sum of N11,981.85, when the claimant apartment for the entire month remained disconnected and therefore ought not to have been billed any amount whatsoever.

Justice Ajayi in the judgment said, ” A declaration is granted that the defendant negligently issued an estimated billing on the claimants for the month of December, 2016 stating a wrong account number and thereby causing the claimant to pay the sum of N7,000.00 (seven thousand makes) into a wrong account and the defendant has refused to refund the said sum.

“A declaration is granted that the defendant wrongfully and arbitrarily disconnected the electric power connection of the claimant’s apartment and carted away the connecting cables without any justifiable cause.

“An order is granted directing the defendant to pay the sum of N7,000(seven thousand naira) to claimant into Account no. 11/20/33/1483-01 wrongfully supplied as the claimant’s account number by the defendant.”

“An order is granted directing the defendant to restore the claimant’s apartment with electric power by reconnect the carted-away cables. An order is granted directing the defendant to provide claimant’s apartment with a pre-paid meter upon the reconnection of the claimant’s apartment.. “

Justice Ajayi however, refused to grant the claimant cost in respect of filling the litigation and others.