Court orders Jigawa assembly to reinstate member

The High Court sitting in Dutse, the Jigawa state capital has directed the House of Assembly Speaker to reinstate the suspended member, Alhaji Sani Isyaku Abubakar, representing Gumel constituency.

Abubakar was suspended in March over alleged attack on the state governor, Abaubakar Badaru, who was in Hadejia town for a wedding ceremony.

Justice Ahmed Isa ruled that the suspension of the member ‎by the speaker on 5th March 2020 was illegal, inappropriate, null and void.

The court declared that the action of the assembly speaker did not comply with Order 15 Rule 74 (2)(c) and (3) a, b of the state House of Assembly standing orders 2017 and is thereby illegal, inappropriate, null and void.

He said order‎ 15 rule 74 of the assembly standing orders 2017 which gives powers to the assembly to suspend a members indefinitely is inconsistent with sections 105 (1) and 117 (1) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which recognises a four year term for a member and a right due to his constituency to be represented.

The judge directed a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants either by themselves or through their agents, officers or privies from denying the claimant entrance into the Jigawa state House of Assembly, or performing his functions as an elected member there in, or violating any of his fundamental human rights whatsoever.