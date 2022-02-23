Court orders NDLEA to detain Abba Kyari, six others

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has granted an application to further detain the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, and six others, for 14 days.

In the filed application, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), sought court permission to further detain in its custody, those according to the agency are currently the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Kyari and the other detainees were detained in connection with their alleged complicity in drug trafficking.

While moving the ex-parte application, the Director, Prosecution and Legal Services, Mr. Joseph Sunday, said the order was needed to enable the agency conclude its investigations and possibly file charges against the individuals involved including Kyari’s alleged accomplices- Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus.

After she listened to the ex-parte applications and perused through the accompanying affidavit, Justice Zainab Abubakar, granted the order as prayed.

The Judge held further that the agency was at liberty to apply for an extension of the order, upon the expiration of the 14 days period.