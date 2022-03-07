Court orders NNPC staff to vacate N260m Abuja property, firm petitions Kyari

The FCT High Court sitting in Apo, Abuja, has endorsed the termination of a N260 million contract between a Property Development Firm, Abbey Signature Ltd and Asabe Waziri, a staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), citing illegality and breach of agreement.

The judgment which was delivered on the 17th February, 2021 is in suit No FCT/HC/BW/CV/2435/ 2021.

The firm’s lawyer, Mr Victor Giwa, had approached the court on behalf of its client to secure an order asking her (Waziri) to vacate the property.

While giving the judgment in favour of the applicant (firm) against Waziri(defendant), Justice Othman Musa held that the claimant was right in terminating the contract.

The court said the action was in line with Section 1,14 and 15 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act and other relevant laws.

The court further declared that the various payment made via cash and other sundry bank transfers made by the defendant in favour of the claimant in respect of the contract for the purchase of two flats at Abeh court is illegal.

“Mode of payment has rendered the contract void for violating money laundering laws. In view of the termination of contract, the defendant can no longer claim or exercise ownership over the said flats.

“The claimant is hereby ordered to refund the entire money paid to it by the defendant, including the legal and agency fee and the defendant should immediately hand over possession,” the court ruled.

A source in the know of all that transpired between the duo, said “the lawyer told me that the woman paid N140 million. He added that when her issues were getting out of hand and coupled with the court order, his client refunded the N140 million with

an additional N10million, totaling- N150million refund.”

Meanwhile, despite the court judgment and the said refund, Waziri, this medium learnt, has refused to vacate the premises and allegedly resorted to infamous action on the property.

Consequently, the firm petitioned NNPC Ltd GMD Mele Kyari via letter dated 4th March, 2022.

In the letter, the firm said: “Our services have been interrupted and undermined by MS ASABE WAZIRI one of your staff.”

The firm also accused the defendant of certain unbecoming conducts, and therefore urged the NNPC boss to prevail on Waziri to vacate the property in contention.