Court orders NSCDC to appear over unlawful sealing of security outfit

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Tuesday, ordered the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to appear before it over alleged unlawful sealing of a security outfit.

Justice Ahmed Muhammed gave the order while ruling on the ex parte application brought before it.

While ruling on the application, the presiding judge ordered that the NSCDC appear before it and show cause why the ex-parte order instituted by the plaintiff should not be granted.

At the resumed sitting on Tuesday, counsel to the plaintiff, Terkaa Aondo in a motion ex-parte had prayed the court to compel the first defendant to immediately unseal the plaintiff’s private security outfit located at Utako area in Abuja.

The plaintiff through the counsel requested via an order of mandatory injunction restraining the defendants, their staff, agent, privies or anybody acting through their authority from further sealing, blocking or in any way restricting access to the plaintiff premises.

The former Minister of Interior, Gen. Dambazau (rtd) and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami were joined in the suit.

Meanwhile, Justice Muhammad has adjourned the suit till the 16th September 2021 for further hearing.

The plaintiff in the suit is Alibro International Services Ltd, while the NSCDC is the defendant.