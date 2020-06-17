Court orders Police to remove barricade at Nyanya, pay damages

The Nigeria Police (Police Mobile Unit, Nyanya) have been ordered to remove the blockade of the major street traversing from the Mobile junction along Abuja/keffi Expressway into Area C & D leading to Gbagalape forthwith to allow for free flow of traffic.

Hon. Justice U.P kekemeke of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja passed the judgment on the 1st of June in a suit filed by Albert Ideju, Emmanuel Anyawu, Mary E. Bisong, Veronica A. Sunu and three others on behalf ofthe other residents of Area(s) C & D within the Nyanya Satellites Town Federal Capital Territory Abuja).

They had sued the Inspector General of Police and Squadron leader No. 21 (Police Mobile Unit, Nyanya), in SUIT NO FCT/HC/CV/2455/18.

The applicant origination summons dated and file on the 31/07/18 was brought pursuant to Order 2 Rule 3 (1-5) of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Civil Procedure Rules 2018 and the inherent jurisdiction of the court; the applicants had sought to know if the continuous blockade does not amount to a breach of the fundamental right to freedom of movement of the entire people and all other road users, including school children within the area.

A perpetual injunction restraining the respondents, its agents, privies, assigns and whosoever from further blocking the said road or carrying out any form of action capable of denying the use of the said road for lawful purpose, among other prayers.

Justice Kekemeke also slammed a N500, 000.00 to be paid the applicants as damages.

The Nigeria Police was aid to have blocked the entire access road from Mopol junction into Area C & D. It is the main access road to commuters, residents and parishioners of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church Nyanya, and school children mostly those conveyed via motorcycles to Matter Mercicondare private school and other schools within the area. It is the only tarred road easily accessible by motorists, motorcycles and pedestrians around the area involving school children mainly.

Several leaders of Area C & D Nyanya including the 1st applicant had approached the leadership of the police in the area with a view to persuade them to remove the blockade to no avail.

Justis Kekemeke also held that the applicants say they and other residents of Nyanya Area C and D are facing tremendous hardship as a result of the complete blockade of the Mopol junction leading to the various villages, schools and churches. That all plea to the respondents to lift the blockade has met with stiff resistance.