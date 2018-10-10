Court orders service on Oshiomhole over alleged corruption

Party chair, others working towards Buhari’s failure – Senatorial aspirants

We won’t allow impunity – C/River supporters A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday ordered the investigation of former Governor of Edo state and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Giving the directive in a ruling, Justice Anwuli Chikere ordered that the former governor be served with an application brought before the court by an anticorruption crusader, Bishop Osadolor Ochei.

In the application, Ochei is seeking an order of mandamus compelling the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest and commence criminal proceedings against Oshiomhole over alleged financial misdemeanour while serving as governor.

Beside, the court also ruled that the antigraft agency be equally served with the court process, emphasising that the service be done within five days from October 9, 2018, (yesterday) when the order was made.

Counsel to the applicant, Dr WestIdahosa, while arguing a motion ex-parte filed in Suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/628/ 2018, urged the court to allow the respondents, namely Oshiomhole and the EFCC, to file a reply to the weighty allegations made against them by Ochei in support of the federal government’s anti-corruption fight.

The motion followed Ochei’s petition to the EFCC on October 28, 2016, ‎against Oshiomhole, when he was governor from November 2008 to November 11, 2016.

Idahosa, while praying the court to grant his client’s request, referred the court to 86 exhibits filed in support of the application, stressing that “there are documents and electronic pictures of palatial houses of the former governor, whose earnings all his life cannot acquire and that, there are evidence” on how Oshiomhole allegedly diverted money for Edo state project to personal projects.

He also submitted that there were vouchers of exorbitant airfares that the former governor incurred, claiming that the sum total of the airfares were enough to buy air carrier for people of the state.

The counsel further told the court that there were also receipts of how the exgovernor allegedly used huge amount of money of the state to repair his private vehicles, and urged the court to grant the relief of his client, saying “the EFCC has arrested and prosecuted lesser crimes and there is no reason why the anti-graft agency should ignore the petition.” The cleric also prayed the court to declare that the anti-graft agency has the statutory duty to investigate and prosecute the former governor, upon his allegations against him in line with the Act, establishing the commission.

“The allegations border on the diversion of Edo state fund by the former governor, now the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to his personal use,” he said.

In a personal affidavit, Ochei averred that, in view of the fact that corruption has become a societal ill which has eaten deep into the fabric of the society, there is therefore the need for the EFCC to take complaints against corrupt practices serious.

The plaintiff further claimed that at different times, he had complained to the EFCC about allegation of corrupt practices against Oshiomhole, but without positive response coming from the anti-graft body.

“On May 4, 2012, one Matthew Edaghese sent a petition to the EFCC, complaining that while serving as governor, Oshiomhole built mansions on a huge expanse of land worth more than N10 billion, in excess of the former governor’s legitimate means of income as governor.

That EFCC did nothing about the petition”, he alleged, adding t he had, in 2016 petitioned against Oshiomhole’s corrupt practices without any action by the EFCC.

Justice Chikere adjourned sitting until 23rd October 2018 for arguments from all parties in the matter.

Edo chapter chides party leaders Meanwhile, the APC aspirants from both Edo and Niger states, have continued to protest the conduct of legislative primaries by the party, saying some party leaders were bent on frustrating the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari by their non-adherence to party guidelines during the primaries.

The aspirants also warned that if their grievances were not addressed by the leadership of APC, the party should forget winning the affected states.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, three senatorial aspirants, who claimed to have won their primaries but overturned by the Adams Oshiomohle-led National Working Committee, warned that APC should forget Niger state in 2019 if their mandates were not restored to them.

The aspirants include; Mohammed Enagi Bima from Zone A, Niger South, Mohammed Sani Musa, from Zone B, Niger East and Haliru Zakari, from Zone C, Niger North.

Similarly, another aspirant to the Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde Federal Constituency seat in Edo state, Adaze Wilson Imafidon has petitioned the party’s NWC over the purported October 6 primary elections in the constituency.

In the petition signed by his lawyers, Imafidon said, in spite of the short notice given him on the rescheduled primaries, he was able to fully mobilise his supporters who turned out en masse in all the designated wards and voting centres within the said constituency.

“Unfortunately, to the chagrin of our Mr.

Imafidon and our mammoth supporters, none of the accredited members of the appropriate committee mandated by the party to supervise and conduct the primary election into the Orhionmwon/ Uhunmwonde Federal Constituency was present at the designated wards in the Federal Constituency, except in Urhonigbe South where only the Independent National Electoral Commission staff came to witness and observe proceedings of the grim election which never took place.

“Consequently, it is now beyond contention that the proposed primary election into the Federal House of Representatives in Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde Federal Constituency which was slated for Saturday, 6th October, 2018 and indeed all other All Progressives Congress primary election throughout Edo state did not hold after all to the dismay of our party members who had queued endlessly for hours to participate in the process”, the petitioners stated.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.