Court reinstates dismissed soldier, awards N500,000 as damages

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) Abuja Wednesday ordered the reinstatement of a dismissed soldier, Cpl. Tajudeen Ajala, in the Nigerian Army.

After setting aside the dismissal order on Ajala, the NICN also awarded N500,000 in general damages.

While delivering judgment, Justice Isaac Essien, held that the commanding officer erred in law by imposing a sentence of reduction in rank on the claimant.

The court further held that the dismissal of the claimant outside the purview of punishment stipulated in sections 57 and 104 of the Armed Forces Act was equally wrong.

Although the Nigerian Army had conducted investigation into the alleged misconduct insisting that a panel recommended that the claimant be charged with disobedience to standing order and assault, the court has nevertheless turned it.

The defence submitted that based on the recommendation of the panel, the Command summarily charged, tried and convicted Ajala on the two-count charge.

According to the Army, on December 11, 2017, it awarded the punishment of reduction in rank to Ajala for disobedience and dismissal on the offence of assault.

As part of its submission, the defendant argued that the summary trial and consequential dismissal of the claimant was in accordance with laid down legal procedures and extant law.

Defence concluded its argument by urging the court to dismiss the suit in its entirety.

In response, the claimant averred that the alleged offence on which he was tried cannot be done by summary trial.

He stated that the punishment did not attract dismissal from service.

He, therefore, urged the court to grant the reliefs he sought.

After evaluation of parties submission, the Judge held that by the express specific provisions of the Armed Forces Act 2004, the offence which the claimant was charged for, that he ought to have been tried by a court-martial and not by summary trial.

“The claimant summary trial was in violation of the Armed Forces Act,” The court held further.

Meanwhile, the sum of N250, 000, was also awarded as cost of action against the defendant.