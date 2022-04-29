Court rejects jurisdiction, transfers case against PDP, INEC to Abuja

The Federal High Court, sitting in Enugu, Friday, declined to entertain a suit filed against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the outrageous N40 million for purchase of nomination forms to run for governor for the 2023 election.

One of the governorship aspirants in Enugu state, Barrister John Nwobodo, had approached the court to determine the validity and propriety of making such staggering demand which had debarred him from making his aspiration true.

However, hearing exparte motion for substituted service and for accelerated hearing of the case, Friday, the trial judge, Justice F. O Giwa-Ogunbiyi of the Federal High Court, Enugu, referred the plaintiff case to Abuja High Court on the premise that the jurisdiction would be closer to the defendants since they are situate in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists on the outcome of the court, Nwobodo expressed dismay that the court would refer his case to Abuja instead of hearing it in Enugu.

“I don’t know why the case will not be heard here. They are hearing such cases in other states, maybe the learned judge was not disposed to hearing my matter,” he said.

