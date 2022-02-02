Court remand 5 over clash between APC factions in Osun



A Magistrates’ court sitting in Ikirun, Osun state, has remanded five members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ilesa correctional centre for attempt murder.



Loyalists of the former governor and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola had engaged in fisticuffs with loyalists of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Tuesday afternoon.



The outcome of the clash between the two factions was the arrest and arraignment of five suspects, Akinlade Abayomi (38), Sodiq Atitebi (25), Azeez Adejimi(28), Solomon Alatayo (36) and Siju Oyewumi (68), Wednesday.



The prosecutor, Jacob Akintunde, alleged that the defendants conspired with others, now at large, to inflict machete cuts on one Fatai Asimiyu and attempted to kill him.



The prosecution further alleged that the defendants conspired among themselves to wit unlawful society.



He told the court that the defendants conspired to cause breach of peace and thereby committed an offence contrary to the law.



The alleged offences, according to the charge sheet, were contrary to sections 516, 320 (1) and 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol. II, laws of Osun state, 2002.

When the charge was read to the defendants, they all pleaded not guilty to the offences of conspiracy, unlawful society, attempted murder and breach of public peace pressed against them by the police.



Counsel to the defendants, Olatunbosun Oladipupo, urged the court to admit his clients to bail in a liberal term pending the determination of the matter.



But, the prosecution opposed the bail, saying that granting them bail may prevent the police from arresting others who are still at large.



The prosecution informed the court that the victim was in hospital and his survival was still in doubt.



Magistrate Asimiyu Adebayo thereby ordered the remand of the defendants in Ilesa correctional centre and adjourned the case to February 23, 2022 for mention.

