Court remand man, 21, for breaking into Judge’s residence

A Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state capital, has remanded a 21-year-old man, Babawale Kehinde, for allegedly stealing property of a Judge of the state, Justice Akinwale David Oladimeji.

The Police prosecutor, Mr Idoko John, told the court that the accused person committed the alleged offence on September 21, 2018 at about 8:pm at Ido Osun in Osogbo Magisterial District.

The prosecutor also alleged that the accused person unlawfully broke into the house of Justice Oladimeji and stole away some properties.

He alleged that the accused stole a Haier Thermocool Refrigerator, a deep freezer engine, Samsung Air conditioner engine, two LG plaza television, one CPU of HP compaq computer, radiator of a generator and Hard disk of a computer that valued N10,425,000.

According to the charge sheet, the accused has committed an offence contrary and punishable under section 516, 411, 390(9) of the criminal code cap 34 Vol 11, Laws of Osun state of Nigeria, 2002.

The accused person however pleaded not guilty to the three count charges levelled against him by the police.

Cousel to the accused person, Mr Oyewale D. A., urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal term.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs Fatima Sodamade, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody.

She directed the Counsel to file a formal application for the bail of the accused and adjourned the matter to November 15, 2018 for mention.

