Court remands 2 for energy theft

By Muhammed Tanko Shittu Jos A Federal High Court sitting in Jos, Plateau state, has remanded two accused persons: Abubakar Salihu Zakari and Pam Vincent Joseph, in prison custody for energy theft. Zakari and Pam popularly known as Habu Gali and Vinny respectively were charged to court for by-passing meters installed by Jos Electricity Distribution Plc in various places within and around Jos metropolis. Th eir arraignment followed the criminal complaint levelled against the accused persons by the management of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc for illegally by-passing the pole mounted pre-paid meters for customers. When the charge was read to them by the prosecutor, Abubakar Zakari pleaded guilty while Pam Joseph pleaded not guilty.

Justice Agishe ordered that they be remanded in prison custody till the next adjourned date September 21, 2017, when he would give his ruling on the matter. Addressing journalists shortly after the court sitting, the Head, Legal Department of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc, Barrister Wilson Eryum Tingir, disclosed that the company was going to aggressively pursue the prosecution of energy depredators and those found culpable of vandalizing the company’s installations. Tingir, who is an Assistant General Manager with the company cautioned members of the general public to desist from act capable of jeopardizing the interest of the company as according to him, anybody caught would be made to face the full wrath of the law. In his words, “It is an act of economic sabotage to engage on by-pass, vandalization of electricity installations that will impact negatively on the industry in particular and the society as a whole.

Th e company will no longer tolerate acts of sabotage.” Th e Chief legal offi cer of the company therefore called on community leaders, family heads, landlords, vigilante groups to be watchful and eschew falling prey to the antics of energy thieves who might cajole them into these negative vices stressing that a surveillance team put in place by the company in conjunction with security agencies “are constantly on the watch out.”