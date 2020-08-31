Court remands 22-year-old boy for alleged armed robbery in Osun



A 22-year-old boy, Tunde Agbaje, has been remanded in Ilesa correctional centre by a Magistrate court, sitting in Osogbo, Osun state, for alleged armed robbery.



Police prosecutor, Mr. Temitope Fatoba, Monday told the court that the defendant committed the purported crime on August 13, 2020 at about 9:10pm at Bovas filling station, Agunbelewo area, Osogbo.



The prosecution alleged that the defendant and others, now at large, did conspired among themselves to commit felony to wit armed robbery.



He alleged that the defendant armed himself with gun and other dangerous weapon and robbed one Ademola Omitogun, the Manager of Bovas filling station of N1.2miilion.



According to the charge sheet, the alleged offence was contrary to and punishable under section 6(b) and section 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms (special provision) Act Cap Rll Vol.14 Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.



The plea of the defendant who had no legal representation was not taken by the court.



Magistrate Isola Omisade thereby ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ilesa correctional center and adjourned the matter till November 16, 2020 for mention.

