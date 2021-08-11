Court remands 27-year-old trucker in prison for blocking Yola bridge

A criminal area court II presided by Hon. Nuhu Musa Garta, has remanded a 27-year-old trucker, Usman Bello, for intentionally blocking the ever busy Jimeta bridge that links the state capital with northern parts of the state.

The trucker had on August 5, 2021 completely blocked the Jimeta bridge for hours leading to a prolonged traffic gridlock which lasted for hours causing hardship on commuters.

The trucker was protesting an alleged extortion of N15,000 by men of Nigeria Customs Service.

The trucker was later arrested by the police and charged to court for obstructing public way or crossing line navigation, driving without drivers license, operating a vehicle with expired certificate of road worthiness and operating with defective lights.

The trucker was charged for violating section 165 of the state penal code law as well as sections 7, 51, 62, 10, 54 of the road traffic law.

When the charges were read to him, he pleaded guilty to the offences.

Thereafter, the court ordered that the young man be taken to prison, and consequently adjourned the matter to the August 20, 2021, for summary trial.