Court remands 37-yr-old man over fake cough syrups

The Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan Wednesday remanded a 37-year-old, man, Adebayo Abiodun Ismail in the Agodi Correctional facility for allegedly producing four different fake cough syrups in Ibadan.

Ismail was arraigned on a 4-count charge of producing fake drugs, possession of fake drugs, illegal manufacture of drugs and labeling of drugs.

The prosecuting counsel for National Agency for Food, Drugs and Administration Control (NAFDAC), Barrister Mini Blessings, said the fake cough syrups contained banned substances including codeine.

In the charge sheet with number FHC/IB/66C/2020, NAFDAC stated that “Adebayo Abiodun Ismail (M) of House No 2, Lanisa Street, off Odo-Ona Kekere, Ibadan, Oyo state on or before the 11th day of June, 2020 at the above address within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did produce fake drugs.”

NAFDAC stated further that the ” drugs include VIP Linctus cough syrup with codeine, new VIP Linctus cough syrup with codeine, Uniplex syrup with codeine and piscof expectorant for relief of cough and nasal congestion.”

Ismail pleaded not guilty to all the four counts.

NAFDAC counsel told the court he is ready to go ahead with the case while the defence counsel, Barrister Ebenezer Niyi Okanlawon made an oral bail application to the court for his client to be enjoying the current administrative bail pending the final determination of the suit.

Justice U. N Agomoh while declining the application ordered that Ismail be remanded in Agodi Correctional Facility till 14th of October when the matter will come up for hearing.

