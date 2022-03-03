Court remands Adedoyin, 6 others over murder of OAU student



The Chief Judge of Osun state, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo, has ordered the remand of the owner of Hilton hotel and Resort, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, and six others for alleged complicity in the murder of Timothy Adegoke, a Master student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife.



Other defendants are: ,Adedeji Adesola (23), Magdalene Chiefuna (24), Adeniyi Aderogba (37), Oluwale Lawrence (37), Oyetunde Kazeem (38), Adebayo Kunle (35).



The defendants entered the court at 8:40am and the charge was read to them at 9am.



They were arraigned on 11 count charges bothering on conspiracy, unlawful killing, attempt to commit felony to wit killing, dumping of remains of Adegoke inside bush, improper and indecent interference with the body of the deceased.



The defendants were alleged to have dumped the body of Adegoke, his laptop and mobile phone inside bush to cover up that the deceased did not sleep in Hilton hotel.



They were also alleged to have altered the receipt number 9316 to cover up that the deceased did not pay to the hotel.



When the charge was read to the defendants, they all pleaded not guilty to the allegations leveled against them by the police.



Counsel to the 1st, 3rd and 6th defendants, K. K. Elega SAN, told the court that bail application has been filed on behalf of his clients dated February 23rd.



He noted that charges 4,6,8,10 and 11 where the name of the 1st defendant appeared, showed that Adedoyin is not standing trial for a capital offence and by virtue of section 157 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), Osun state 2018, the court is enjoined to grant bail to the defendant.



He sought an order of the court, admitting his clients to bail pending the determination of the charges.



Also, counsel to the 2nd, 4th, 5th and 7th defendants, Kunle Adegoke SAN, urged the court to grant his clients bail.



He noted that the application of the 7th defendant could not be filed because of the amendment of charge sheet.



But, the prosecutor, M. O. Omosun, urged the court to remand the defendants in correctional center and a date be given for commencement of trial.



Justice Adepele-Ojo thereby ordered the remand of the defendants in Ilesa correctional center and adjourned the case to March 4 for counsel to file application of the 7th defendant.