Court remands ex-Anambra community leader in police custody over murder



Anambra state High Court 2 sitting in Awka, Monday, remanded the former President General of Isuaniocha, Awka North local government area, Chief Anthony Onyeagolu, in police custody following an alleged murder of one Mr Angus Okoye, a deputy youth leader in the community.

Justice Charles Okaa of Court 2, Anambra state High Court, Awka Division equally remanded Onyeagolu’s co-defendant, one Moses Emebo in the police custody over the murder of Okoye, and adjourned the case to July 13, 2020. They were arraigned in a charge No. A/25c/ 2020, IGP vs Chief Anthony Onyeagolu & other.



Late Okoye, aged 35 was allegedly kidnapped from his house in Isuanaocha community in the early hours of December 16, 2019, and later murdered by some unknown persons who dumped his lifeless body in the pool of his blood somewhere in a boundary between Isuanaocha and her neighbouring Nawgu community in Dunukofia local government area.



Earlier, a Principal state counsel from Anambra state Ministry of Justice, Mrs C. N. Chukwuka, objected to the manner the police handled the case, insisting that the procedure in a murder case required the police to transmit the case file to the state Attorney General who according to her has the powers to prefer necessary charges or otherwise against the accused persons.



She told the court that the Attorney-general had already written to the police requesting that the case file should be transmitted to his office.

A legal officer from the state police Command, Mr. A. A. Nwangwu, however argued that the police had powers to prefer charges against the defendants, having thoroughly investigated the matter.



Counsel to the defendants, Chief Tagbo Ike, had applied to the Court to grant bail to the defendants, but, this was turned by Justice Okaa who rather ordered the police and the state Ministry of Justice to perfect the necessary procedures in the case and file proper charges against the suspects.