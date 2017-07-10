Court remands ex-VC, bursar in EFCC custody

Stories by Vivian Okejeme Abuja

Justice David Olademeji of an Osun State High Court, Ile–Ife, has ordered that the immediate former Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Anthony Elujoba, be remanded in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s custody.. Th e court also gave a similar order in respect of the institution’s former bursar, Josephine Akeredolu. Th e defendants, who were arrested on July 5, are facing a seven-count charge bordering on conspiracy, fraud and abuse of offi ce. Justice Olademeji said the defendants be remanded in EFCC custody pending the determination of their bail application on July 11. According to him, the order was due to the gravity of off ences the defendants were charged with.

At the resumed trial, Counsel to the EFCC, Mr. Festus Ojo, told the court that the accused persons committed the off ences during their tenure in offi ce as the Vice Chancellor of OAU and Bursar of the institution respectively. Th e counsel said Elujoba and Akeredolu had conspired to involve themselves in some alleged fi nancial corruption and abuse of offi ce. Counsel to the defendants, Mr. Ibrahim Lawal, who had earlier fi led a bail application before the court, made an oral plea for bail of the defendants, citing their integrity and past compliance with EFCC invitations as grounds for that request. Opposing the application, the prosecution submitted that granting such application could aff ect the process of justice. He further urged the court to order that the defendants be remanded in Ilesha Prison.