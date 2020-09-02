Court remands man, 24, for alleged murder of 3 in Osun



A Magistrate court, sitting in Okuku, Odo-Otin local government of Osun state, Tuesday remanded a 24-year-old Electrician, Lukman Tijani Opeyemi, in prison, for allegedly killing three persons.



The defendant was arraigned on seven count charges bothering on armed robbery, stealing, murder, intent to kill, attempt to escape from custody and unlawful damage of police properties.



He was alleged to have committed the purported crime on July 21, 2020 at Shekinat area, Inisha, Osun state.



The police prosecutor, Mr. Mustapha Tajudeen, told the court that the defendant unlawfully stabbed one Oyediran Sarah, Adeniran Toyin and Onifade Favour to death.



The charge sheet reads in part: “That you Lukuman Tijan Opeyemi, 24, on July 21,2020, 11pm, at Shekinat Area, Inisha, did armed yourself with cutlass, screw pliers and others dangerous weapons and robbed one Oyerinde Tunde Solomon of his Wema Bank ATM card and did use it to withdraw the sum of N300,000.

The alleged crime, according to the police, contravened the provision of sections 1 subsection 1(2) subsection A&B, 319(1), 320, 509 and 451 of the criminal code cap 34 Vol ll, law of Osun state 2002.



The Magistrate, Adediwura O. B., directed the prosecution to duplicate the case file of the defendant and forward it to the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution,DPP, for legal advice.



Magistrate Adediwura also ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ilesa correctional center and adjourned the case to September 21, 2020 for mention.

Related

No tags for this post.