Court remands man, 25, for illegal possession of 79.4kg hemps 

25-year-old man, Wasiu Jegede, was on Monday remanded in prison for allegedly possessing Indian hemp that weighed 79.4kg.

The accused was arraigned before Justice Maurine Onyetenu of the federal high Court, Osogbo, Osun state.

The prosecutor, alleged that the accused committed the purported crime on October 11, 2018 at Ede, Osun state.

The accused was alleged to have contravened the provision of Section 19 of the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agencies, NDLEA Act, 2004.

The accused pleaded not guilty of the unlawful possession of cannabis. He has no legal representation.

Justice Onyetenu however ordered that the accused be remanded in prison and adjourned the matter to January 21, 2019 for hearing.

In a related development, a 59-year-old man, Sule Adeyemo, was arraigned for unlawful possession of 89kg of India hemp.

He was alleged to have committed the purported crime sometime in November 2018 at Apomu, Isokan local government area of Osun state.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of unlawful possession of cannabis.

His Counsel, M. Awe, urged the court to grant him bail in a liberal term promising that he would not jump bail, if granted.

Justice Onyetenu granted him bail in the sum of N20million and two sureties in like sum. She said one of the sureties must be a government official with not less than grade level 14.

She said the accused should be remanded if he fail to perfect the ability. Justice Onyetenu adjourned the matter to January 12, 2019 for hearing.

