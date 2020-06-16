Court remands man, 32, for injuring son with cigarette

A Magistrate’s court, sitting in Osogbo, Osun state, Tuesday, remanded a 32-year-old man, Adeyemo Adekunle, in prison for allegedly assaulting his son.

The police prosecutor, Mr. Fagboyinbo Abiodun, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on May 25, 2020 at about 1:30pm at Okinni area, Osogbo.

He alleged that the defendant beat up his one and half year- old son with a stick and cigarettes light to the extent that he sustained injury all over his body.

The offence, according to the charge sheet, was contrary to and punishable under section 355 and 33(1)(2) of the criminal code cap 34 Vol ll, law of Osun state, 2002.

The defendant who has no legal representation, pleaded not guilty to the two counts charges of assault leveled against him.

The defendant, who blamed the devil for his action, stated that he felt like beating the boy, who is his fifth child, whenever he sees him.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Modupe Awodele, ordered the remand of the defendant in Ilesa Correctional Center and adjourned the matter to July 14, 2020, for hearing.