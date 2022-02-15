Court remands man for rape, terrorism, kidnapping in Niger



A Minna magistrate court on Monday remanded one Abdullahi Umar accused of participating in terrorism and kidnapping operations in Magama and Mashegu areas of Niger state from 2019 to 2021.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) read by the Presiding judge, Fatima Kabiru,, the accused was also arraigned on four counts charges of criminal conspiracy, rape , armed robbery contrary to sections 97, 298, 273 and 132 of the penal code..

Umar according to the FIR, also collected the sum of two million naira from one Aisha Bello , the mother of one of his syndicate while presenting to be police officer to free her son., Muktar Bello.

Other members of the syndicate including Bello Mamman and Mayaki are said to be at large now.

However, the accused person, Umar denied the offences saying that the allegations are not true.The Prosecutor, Inspector Aliyu Yakubu said that the magnitude of the offences against the accused is heavy and prayed the court to adjourned the case to enable the police complete investigations.

Inspector Yakubu said, ” investigation is still ongoing and I will be asking for another date. the police will also duplicate the case file to the state ministry of justice for advice”..

The Magistrate, after hearing from the prosecutor ordered the accused to be remanded in New Correctional centre Minna and adjourned the case to March 9, 2022.