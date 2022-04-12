Court remands man over N3.7m employment scam

A Minna Chief Magistrate’s Court 1 has remanded a 49-year-old man, Saidu Mohammed, in Correctional Centre, for collecting N3.7 million from applicants under the pretext to offer them employment in three federal agencies in Abuja.

The accused were arraigned in court on three count charge of criminal breach of trust, creating by impersonation and criminal misappropriation contrary to sections 312, 322 , 324 and 309 of the penal code law respectively.

The First Information Report (FIR) read by the court said Mohammed is accused of pretending to be an Imam and the elder brother of the chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service.

He claimed that there were vacancies in the FIRS , Immigration and Civil Defence for jobs which he will offer them through his brother at FIRS.

That Saidu Mohammed collected the sum of three million seven hundred thousand naira to secure the jobs for them.

However, the accused, the FIR said, disappeared into the thin air after collecting the money since 2020, but was finally arrested by Police detectives following a complain lodge by Zubairu Dallatu on February 25, 2022.

The accused person pleaded guilty to count 1 and 3 of the charges against him but denied count 2 as read to him the Presiding Chief Magistrate 1, Haywa Kulu Isah.

The court however convicted the accused person but reserved sentence until the prosecutor, Inspector Aliyu Yakubu, proves the second charge against him.