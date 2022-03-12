Court remands man over ‘sodomy’

A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna state has ordered that a 20-year-old man, Dazuli Abubakar, accused of sodomising a minor to be remanded in a correctional centre.

The Kaduna state government had charged Abubakar, who resides in Zango Urban, of the state, with unnatural offence, contrary to Section 259 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

Magistrate Michael Bawa, who did not take the plea of Abubakar for lack of jurisdiction, ordered that he should be remanded in a correctional facility, pending legal advice.

Bawa, who adjourned the case until March 17, ordered that the case file be returned to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Earlier, the State Counsel from the state ministry of justice, Alheri Daudu, told the court that Maryam Ali of Ungwan Fulani reported the matter at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on March 7.

Daudu said Abubakar person lured the complainant’s six-year-old son to an uncompleted building and sodomised him.

She said Abubakar gave the victim N50 and instructed him not to tell anyone about what had transpired.

(NAN)