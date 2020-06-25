Court remands minor, 2 others for alleged murder in Ogun

A Magistrates Court sitting in Sango-Ota, Ogun state, Thursday remanded three persons for allegedly killing one Michael Odiagbe.

The accused persons were alleged to have hit Odiagbe with a plank during a fight resulting in his death.

The accused persons, Tunde Samson, 23; a minor aged 17; and Lawal Wasiu, 21, whose addresses were not provided, were arraigned on a two-count charge of murder and conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.S. Obaleye did not take their pleas because the court lacked jurisdiction on the matter.

She ordered that the first and third defendants be remanded in the Correctional Centre, Abeokuta and directed the police to take the second defendant, a minor, to Borstal Home, Abeokuta.

Obaleye adjourned the case until Monday, August 24, for mention.

The prosecutor, Titi Olatoye, told the court that the defendants and others at large, committed the offences on May 2 at about 8.30 p.m. on Ewupe Road, Ota.

Olatoye said the defendants and their accomplices unlawfully killed Odiagbe by hitting him with a plank during a scuffle, which made him sustain a serious injury that led to his death.

She said the offences contravened Sections 324 and 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.