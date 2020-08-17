Court remands police officer for alleged murder in Osun



A Magistrate court, sitting in Obokun, Osun state, Monday, remanded a 45-year-old police officer, Egharevba Ago, who was alleged to have caused the death of a fashion designer, Ayomide Taiwo, after hitting him with gun’s butt.



The defendant was said to have hit the deceased with the butt of gun at a checkpoint, thus leading to his death.



The police prosecutor, Mr. Oladoye Joshua, alleged that the defendant committed the purported crime on August 4, 2020.



The charge against the police officer reads: “That you EGHAREVBA AGO ‘M’, on the 4th day of August, 2020 at about 5:00pm at llahun, Ijebu-ljesa Road, Ibokun in the Ibokun Magisterial District, did unlawfully hit one Ayomide Taiwo ‘m’ with the butt of your gun on top of a moving motorcycle which made him lost control and fell down, which led to his death and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol.Il Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.”



The plea of the defendant was not taken due to the magnitude of the alleged criminal offence.



Magistrate Bose Awosan, ordered that the defendant be remanded in correctional centre and adjourned the case to October 19, 2020 for mention.



The Magistrate ordered that the case file should be duplicated for Director of Public Prosecution, DPP’s advice.

