Court remands randy poly lecturer for ‘raping’ minor to death

A 51 year old senior lecturer in the Department of Catering and Hotel

Management, Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Mr. Andrew Ogbuja, was

yesterday arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court Makurdi, for

criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

Mr. Andrew Ogbuja and his son, Victor Ogbuja, were alleged to have

been have had carnal knowledge with late Elizabeth Ochanya Ogbanje, a

13 year old girl since she was 8 years, a situation which eventually

resulted to her death.

When the case came up, yesterday the First Information Report (FIR),

read to the accused, revealed that on the 22nd October 2018, the case

was reported by one Evangelist Enuwa Soo ‘female’ of No2/4 Potter

Avenue Otada Otukpo LGA through letter of petition to the commissioner

of police, Benue state command.

According to the FIR, on 23-06-2018, the family of one Miss Elizabeth

Ochanya Ogbanje female of Agene Amen Okpokwu LGA aged 13, noticed that

one Andrew Ogbuja ‘male’, a lecturer with Benue State Polytechnic

Ugbokolo and his son one Victor Ogbuja had been forcefully and

unlawfully having canal knowledge of her since she was living with

them in their house, which resulted to her been diagnosed of vesico

vaginal fistula (VVF) and other related deceased.

The report also indicated that Ochanya was admitted in the hospital

for treatment where she later died on October 17, 2018 at the Federal

Medical Center, Makurdi.

It also revealed that during police investigation, one Andrew Ogbuja

was arrested for the offence while his son is still at large.

The report also showed that the offence is punishable under section 97

and 222 of penal code laws of Benue State 2004.

But Anthony Onoja who appeared for the accused, observed that the

media has been awash with reports of his client which he said may not

allow the matter to go on smoothly.

He appealed to the trial judge to protect them (lawyers) and caution

the authority of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA),

saying however that he had no objection over the remand of his client.

No plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

The investigating police officer said investigation was still on and

requested that the case be adjourned till another day.

Presiding Magistrate, Isaac Ajim, ordered that the accused be remanded

in prison custody and adjourned the case to 29th of November for

further mention.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.