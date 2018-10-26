Court remands randy poly lecturer for ‘raping’ minor to death

A 51 year old senior lecturer in the Department of Catering and Hotel
Management, Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Mr. Andrew Ogbuja, was
yesterday arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court Makurdi, for
criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.
Mr. Andrew Ogbuja and his son, Victor Ogbuja, were alleged to have
been have had carnal knowledge with late Elizabeth Ochanya Ogbanje, a
13 year old girl since she was 8 years, a situation which eventually
resulted to her death.
When the case came up, yesterday the First Information Report (FIR),
read to the accused, revealed that on the 22nd October 2018, the case
was reported by one Evangelist Enuwa Soo ‘female’ of No2/4 Potter
Avenue Otada Otukpo LGA through letter of petition to the commissioner
of police, Benue state command.
According to the FIR, on 23-06-2018, the family of one Miss Elizabeth
Ochanya Ogbanje female of Agene Amen Okpokwu LGA aged 13, noticed that
one Andrew Ogbuja ‘male’, a lecturer with Benue State Polytechnic
Ugbokolo and his son one Victor Ogbuja had been forcefully and
unlawfully having canal knowledge of her since she was living with
them in their house, which resulted to her been diagnosed of vesico
vaginal fistula (VVF) and other related deceased.
The report also indicated that Ochanya was admitted in the hospital
for treatment where she later died on October 17, 2018 at the Federal
Medical Center, Makurdi.
It also revealed that during police investigation, one Andrew Ogbuja
was arrested for the offence while his son is still at large.
The report also showed that the offence is punishable under section 97
and 222 of penal code laws of Benue State 2004.
But Anthony Onoja who appeared for the accused, observed that the
media has been awash with reports of his client which he said may not
allow the matter to go on smoothly.
He appealed to the trial judge to protect them (lawyers) and caution
the authority of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA),
saying however that he had no objection over the remand of his client.
No plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.
The investigating police officer said investigation was still on and
requested that the case be adjourned till another day.
Presiding Magistrate, Isaac Ajim, ordered that the accused be remanded
in prison custody and adjourned the case to 29th of November for
further mention.
