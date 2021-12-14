Court remands sanctuary worker for ‘defiling a minor’

A church worker, Patrick Ekene, 34, who allegedly defiled a minor, was Tuesday ordered to be remanded at an FCT correctional centre by Justice Bello Kawu of the FCT High Court Kubwa.

Ekene, who resides in Kubwa in Abuja, was charged by the police for raping an eight-year-old girl.

The offence contravened the provisions of Section 31 (1) and was punishable under subsection 2 of the Child Right Act LFN 2003.

The Prosecutor, Gabriel Adeosun, had told the court that the defendant had unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor in Kubwa, Abuja on Oct.10, 2020.

The defence counsel had earlier made a plea via bail application in favour of his client.

But the presiding judge, Justice Kawu declined the bail application as argued by the defendant’s counsel, Tony Eseigbe, and gave the order.

“The offence was not ordinarily bailable,” the presiding Judge held.

He has since adjourned the case till December 16, 2021 for hearing.

