Court remands suspected killers of Mrs Igbinedion

Justice Efe Ikpomwomba of a Benin High Court in Edo state has remanded suspected killers of Mrs. Maria Oredola Igbinedion to Correction Centre.

The Judge refered the case to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), of the State ministry of justice for advice and adjourned to January 26, 2022.

Police prosecutor CSP Peter Ngwumba told the court that the prime suspect Dominion Okoro, a cook to the deceased killed her on December 2, 2021 in Ugbor, GRA Benin City.

The prosecutor said the suspect thereafter stole her (Mrs. Igbinedion) N100,000, a golden wrist watch and necklace and absconded.

The accused (Dominic Okoro) was arraigned alongside seven other suspects.

According to the prosecutor, the suspects were arrested on December 3, 10 and 13 in Benin, Edo state, Aba in Abia state and Ikom in Cross River state respectively.