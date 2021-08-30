Court remands woman for ‘biting’ neighbour’s scrotum in Osun



A 28-year-old woman, Nifemi Ajayi, has been remanded in Ile-Ife correctional centre by an Osun state Magistrate court sitting in Ile-Ife, for allegedly biting her neighbour’s scrotum.



The prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged crime on August 24, 2021 around 8pm, at 21, Oke-Soda, Ile-Ife.



Osanyintuyi stated that the defendant caused bodily harm to her neighbour when she bite her in his left stomach.



The alleged offence was contrary to section 355 of the Criminal Code Cap 34, Vol II, laws of Osun State, 2002.



The defendant pleaded not guilty to the alleged assault pressed against her by the police.



Her counsel, Mr Philip Fasanmoye, urged the court to grant her bail in the most liberal term, promising that she would stand her trial.



But, Magistrate Olusola Aluko, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ile-Ife correctional centre and directed her counsel to file formal application for bail.

The case was adjourned to November 15, 2021, for hearing.