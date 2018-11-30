Court restrains Ntuen from parading self as Akwa Ibom Speaker





A Federal High Court in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, has ordered Honourable Nse Ntuen to stop parading himself as the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly until the motion filed by the counsel to Speaker Onofiok Luke, is determined.

In a Suit No: HU/382/ 2018, the court ordered the injunction to be served on Nse Ntuen in person and the proof of service filed back in the court.

The ruling by Justice Ekaete Obot also directed that the injunction be pasted on every part of the Assembly complex that is visible to all.

The court said pasting the order conspicuously in the Assembly Complex would help to forestall breakdown of law. It would be recalled that agents of the five lawmakers whose seats were declared vacant and those of the Speaker and others members had engaged in alleged violent conduct.

The order read partly, “Upon the court been satisfied that the application has been brought in substantial compliance with the rules of court, accordingly it is ordered as follows:

“That an order of interim injunction be issued restraining Hon. Nse Ntuen from parading himself as the Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly pending the determination of motion on notice filed by Ekemini Udim, Counsel to Speaker Onofiok Luke.

“That this order shall be served alongside the motion of notice and the originating summons on each of the respondents in person and pasting same at a conspicuous places in the Assembly Complex.”

The court though adjourned the matter to the 7th day of December 2018 for hearing.



