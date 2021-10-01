Court restrains NUJ from conducting National Delegates Conference, election

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria sitting in the Ibadan has restrained the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ from going ahead with their election scheduled to hold in Umuahia, Abia State, from 3rd to 5th October 2021.

In the suit with number NICN/IB/61/2021 filed by Mr. Soji Amosu and Mr. Ayokunle Ewuoso, the Chairman and Secretary respectively of Ogun State Council of NUJ, Justice Opeloye Ogunbowale granted the three prayers of the applicants.

The respondents in the case include the President of NUJ, Chris Isiguzo; National Secretary, Shuaibu Leman; Credentials Committee Chairman, Mr. Garba Muhammed; his secretary, Victor Ndukwe; among others.

The applicants prayed for the following:

“An order of interim injunction restraining the respondents jointly and severally by themselves, their agents, privies, officers or any persons however described from performing aiding and or executing any act for the purposes of conducting any election into the national offices of the 10th respondents (NUJ) pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the respondents jointly and severally their privies, servants or agents from interfering with the office of the chairman and Secretary of the Ogun state council of Nigeria Union of Journalists presently being occupied by the applicants, as recognised by the judgement of this court delivered by Honorable Justice J. D Peters, attached as exhibit A in the affidavit in support of this application as it relates to the national delegate conference of the 10th respondents coming up between the 3rd to 5th of October, 2021 pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed in this suit.

“An order of the Honourable Court suspending all actions, proceedings, steps, processes relating to national delegates conference of the 10th respondents to come up between the 3rd to 5th of October, 2021, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed in this suit.”

The court, upon reading the affidavit of urgency and affidavit in support of the motion exparte, ordered as follows:

“An order of interim injunction restraining the respondents, jointly and severally by themselves, their agents, privies, officers or any person however described from performing, aiding and or executing any act for the purposes of conducting any election into the national offices of the 10th respondents, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice in this case.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the respondents jointly and severally, their privies, servants or agents from interfering with the offices of the chairman and Secretary of the Ogun state council of Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, presently being occupied by the applicant has recognised by the judgement of this court delivered by the horrible justice J.D Peters, (Exhibit A) as it relate to the national delegates conference of the 10th Respondents coming up between the 3rd and the 5th of October 2021 pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice in this case.

“An order for suspension of all actions, proceedings, steps and processes relating to the national delegate conference of the 10th respondents fixed to come up between the 3rd and 5th of October 2021 pending the hearing and determination of this motion on notice in this case.”

The case was further adjourned to October 26th, 2021 for hearing of motion on notice.