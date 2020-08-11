Court restrains Ondo assembly from suspending member

Just as the dust is yet to settle over attempts to remove the embattled Ondo state, Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi, an Akure High Court has restrained the state House of Assembly and the Speaker, Rt Hon David Oleyeloogun, from suspending the lawmaker representing Ese-Odo constituency.

The lawmaker, Hon Success Torhukerhijo, who was initially expelled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his ward at Igbekebo area of the state for not signing the impeachment notice against the deputy governor, had sought the protection of the court from being suspended from his legislative duties.

The assembly has suspended four lawmakers including the Deputy Speaker, Hon Ogundeji Iroju, the only female member of the house, Favour Tomomowo, and the only Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) member in the assembly, Hon Tomide Akinribido, and Wale Williams, over their refusal to sign the impeachment notice against the deputy governor.

Following the suspension of Hon Akinribido representing Ondo West constituency on the platform of ZLP, a committee was set up to investigate Hon Torhukerhijo over his purported foul language in a media chat. The probe panel was to report back to the house so that the assembly could carry out the speaker’s premeditated agenda.

Apparently having got wind of his likely suspension like his other pro-Ajayi lawmakers, Hon

Torhukerhijo had sought the protection of the court against any such premediated action by the speaker.

An order ex-parte granted by Justice Ademola Bola consequently restrained the assembly, Speaker, their officers, agents and servants from suspending the lawmaker representing Ese-Odo as a member of the house.

The order was also served with a motion on notice as well as an originating summons.

In the order granted by Hon Justice Bola, the court upon hearing the counsel for the applicant, “restrained the Defendants/Respondents, their officers, servants and agents from suspending the claimant or by any means howsoever called prevent the applicant from performing his Constitutional duties or any legislative function as a member of the Ondo state House of Assembly pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice in this suit.”

Also, the court restrained the Defendants/Respondents, their officers, agents and servants from stopping the benefits or other entitlements of the claimant as an elected member of the house of assembly pending the determination of the motion on notice.