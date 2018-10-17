Court restrains Oshiomole, Delta APC from Submitting all Candidates List to INEC

A Federal High Court sitting in Asaba on Wednesday retrained the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from submitting list of all party candidates for the 2019 elections from Delta State to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Chief Cyril Ogodo led faction of State Working Committee (SWC) and others had filed case against APC, NWC and the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole praying court to restrain the Respondents from submitting the list of candidates from Prophet Jones Erue faction to INEC.

The ruling by the sitting judge, Justice Toyin Adegoke, the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole who was joined in the suit, as the 2nd respondent with All Progressives Congress (APC) as 1st respondent, Independent National Electoral Commission and Prophet Jones Erue as the 3rd and 4th respondents respectively and the plaintiff were ordered to maintain status quo and desist from submitting any list candidates from Delta State from the two factions to INEC till the substantive suit filled is heard

According to Justice Adegoke, since pre-election matters requires accelerated hearing, made the following orders that “this matter shall be given an accelerated hearing owing to fact that it is a pre election matter. All defendants are to take note of the tendencies of this suit.