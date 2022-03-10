Court ruling:  We’ve hired 18 SANs to reclaim our mandate – Umahi 

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state Wednesday said he alongside his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, Ebonyi speaker, Francis Nwifuru, have engaged the services of 18 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to challenge their sack at the Court of Appeal both in Enugu state and Abuja.

Umahi explained that 8 out of the 18 SANs would advocate for the state in the Court of Appeal, Abuja while the remaining 10 would defend them at the Appeal Court Enugu.

The governor disclosed this while addressing protesters from the 13 local government areas of the state, who stumped the capital city in solidarity.

Umahi seized the opportunity to address the letter written to him by the Nigerian Bar Association and said that lawyers to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were misleading the public.

He said, “I don’t want you to go against the law. What people thought is for evil, it has promoted your Governor to the next level. I want to thank Nigerians; I want to thank Ebonyi people. I am just here to say two things to you; one is to be very peaceful, number two is to tell you that we have still very serious confidence in the judiciary.

“Today, we have Appeal; we have done three things. We have done the Appeal at Enugu and when I said that we have two judgments; I said that the judgment in Ebonyi state which has equal powers with that of Abuja, I said we will obey the judgment in Ebonyi state, we will Appeal the judgment of Abuja high court, we did not say we will disobey otherwise we will not Appeal.

So, we are before the Appeal in Enugu and we are before the Appeal in Abuja and we have also filed stay of execution over there. So, we are still the Governor and Deputy Governor of your state.

“And so, we have appealed against that and our House of Assembly is still intact. So, there is nothing to entertain any fear. Go about your business very peacefully and be assured the NBA chairman is a perfect gentleman and that we will never insult the judiciary, we have confidence in the judiciary and I know they will do the right thing.

“We have engaged 8 SANs to proceed to Abuja, we have engaged 10 SANs to produce to Enugu. Do not be angry about anything, it is for our promotion. What the people intended for evil, God has turned it for good. When it happened yesterday, God told me be still and know that I am God. And so, you will see what God is going to do, Nigerians are fighting for us.”